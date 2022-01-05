Why subscribe?

My Mission

There has been far more groundless media and other propaganda than REAL — i.e., scientifically verifiable — truths written about Canada’s Indigenous peoples in recent decades. This is largely because the five-volume 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal peoples report, the six-volume 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission final report and associated studies, and the current work of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation that replaced the TRC have all painted an UNREAL — i.e., highly selective and biased — picture of Indigenous lifeways and school experiences that need to be countered by factual evidence grounded in sound empirical research.

I strongly support the REAL scientific values of the Enlightenment, a philosophical movement that started in England in the 17th century, that transformed attention to sound human reasoning from a preoccupation with superstition and blind faith. The Enlightenment was in opposition to the religious and political order that existed at that time by celebrated scientific thinking based on verifiable observation and a questioning of specious inductive reasoning. It did so by subjecting established observations and beliefs to rational and objective scientific examination, especially using the method called falsification.

Nothing is true or false — i.e., REAL — without scientific proof.

And so the “REAL” in the title stands for:

R — realistic

E — evidential

A — authentic

L — logical

Applying these principles to Indigenous historical, cultural, economic, political, and legal issues is this site’s mandate, hence its title, The REAL Indigenous Report.

Because I am committed to publishing different points of view on controversial Indigenous issues, the opinions of the authors whose work I have posted are not necessarily my own. Nor do their writings necessarily reflect the underlying ethos of this newsletter.

Essays and pieces from interested parties are invited although the contents of material posted on this site not written by me do not necessarily represent my thoughts, beliefs, or values.

