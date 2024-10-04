Subscribe
BC NDP brands non-Indigenous residents as “settlers”
Below is the ninth of several outstanding opinion pieces about indigenous land claim issues in British Columbia that will be posted without a paywall…
2 hrs ago
5
Nothing complex about Fort Calgary's mounties — they brought safety
Oct 3
10
Indigenous rights act alters BC law in secret
Below is the eighth of many outstanding opinion pieces about Indigenous land claim issues in British Columbia that will be posted without a paywall over…
Oct 2
7
BREAKING VIDEO: Indigenous leaders throw legacy media reporter out of press conference
Watch below as hyper-privileged, hyper-sensitive indigenous leaders respond in late June 2017 with shouts and racial insults to straightforward…
Oct 1
13
There are no Indian Residential School denialists, so why criminalize them?
In the thoughtful analysis on the other side of the paywall, Rodney Clifton, highly published professor emeritus, the University of Manitoba…
Oct 1
14
September 2024
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation delegitimizes truth. So do attempts to criminalize “residential school denialism”
Today is Canada’s “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” a statutory holiday in many parts of the country.
Sep 30
25
Canada's Indigenous Model is Unsustainable
Brian Giesbrecht, a retired Province of Manitoba Judge and prolific editorial writer, carefully outlines the nearly intractable conditions faced by most…
Sep 29
23
Israel demonized while Hezbollah war crimes ignored
Dear Reader,
Sep 28
8
National Indigenous History Month Should Promote Truth Telling
The following piece, freely available to all readers, was written by yours truly.REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication.
Sep 27
•
Hymie Rubenstein
14
Reconciliation is a buzzword with an identity crisis
Below is the seventh of several outstanding opinion pieces about Indigenous land claim issues in British Columbia posted without a paywall over the next…
Sep 26
12
They are CENSORING True North content as “hate speech”
Left-wing extremists are increasingly attacking Canada’s alternative media, especially when it comes to controversial indigenous issues, as the…
Sep 25
16
Kamloops band still firm on unmarked graves... a rebuttal
It’s wrong to blame the mainstream media for pushing the fake story of thousands of missing Indian Residential School students buried in unmarked graves…
Sep 25
8
